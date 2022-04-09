Shahid Kapoor is quite busy these days with promoting his film Jersey. He will be sharing the screen with Mrunal Thakur in the sports drama. And, they are leaving no stone unturned to create quite a buzz around the film. Meanwhile, in the middle of all this, Shahid, couldn't resist having his foodie moment. He has reshared a video where he could be seen gorging on a banana. The clip has been originally shared by Mrunal. She has tagged Shahid and added a minion emoji alongside. When Shahid reshared it, he added a banana emoji.





(Also Read: Shahid Kapoor Cooks This Yummy Fare For Mira Kapoor; Here's What She Had To Say)





Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor is quite a foodie. And, his Instagram updates are enough to prove this. Irrespective of the kind of dish, he clearly knows how to enjoy life with good food. In between his busy schedule, he makes time to take his tastebuds on a ride. A few days ago, Shahid had shared a picture of a quick meal and it looked heavenly. It was a drool-worthy chaat. His plateful of mouth-watering dahi bhalla was garnished with lots of curd, green chutney, imli chutney and pomegranates. After seeing his Stories, all we wanted to do is go and grab a chaat immediately.

It is no secret that most of our celebrities are ardent coffee lovers including Shahid Kapoor. He once expressed his love for the brew in a funny style. Many people on social media, or rather, should say coffee lovers, are posting their videos using trending reel audio - Lanuna Cafe. Shahid jumped on the bandwagon and made a video that carry different glimpses of him making, drinking or offering coffee. The video begins with him shouting, “I'm making coffee, anybody wants coffee? I'm making coffee.” In the next scene, he again steps out of his vanity van with a cup of coffee and screams – “I'm having a cup of coffee, does anybody?” And in the end, Shahid walks around the sets and says, “Anybody wants coffee coz I'm having a cup of coffee.”

Well, it's not just Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Kapoor too is a big-time foodie. And once, they got into a food war that ultimately, made us laugh. Mira posted a series of pictures showing what all the duo had on the day out. She ate away her husband's burger from the middle which is usually the most filling part. Mira wrote about it in a photo that shows her sipping a soft drink. The caption read, “When I ate the middle of SK's burger.” The next picture was a sneak peek into their war. Mira dropped a snap of burger and wrote “This is a picnic”. She further added, “War of the veggie burger” leaving her Instafam with two options to choose from — Aloo Tikki or MacVeggie.





Shahid Kapoor is the best at what he does, whether it is acting or being a foodie.