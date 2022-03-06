Mira Kapoor is a true foodie and her social media updates are enough to speak volumes about her love for all things delicious. From homecooked desi meals to exotic cuisines on vacations, Mira tries out everything that appeals to her tastebuds. She went on a picnic with her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, on Saturday. However, what caught our attention was the food “war” between the duo. Mira dropped a series of pictures showing us glimpses of their food trail from the day out. She ate away the middle of her husband's burger, which is usually the best and most filling part of the delicacy.





Mira wrote about it in the first photo which shows her having a soft drink. The caption read, “When I ate the middle of SK's burger.”

Screengrab from the Instagram story by Mira Kapoor.

The next Instagram story gave us a sneak peek into their food war. In it, we could see a lip-smacking burger as Mira wrote “This is a picnic”, and went on to add, “War of the veggie burger”. She then left her Instafam with two options to choose from — Aloo Tikki or MacVeggie.

Screengrab from the Instagram story by Mira Kapoor.

In her third Instagram story, Mira shared an image of fries with some ketchup and the way the pack was opened seemed new to many of us. She wrote, “So apparently that's how it's supposed to be opened.”

Screengrab from the Instagram story by Mira Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor, too, reposted one of the Stories by Mira Kapoor and wrote, “This is war!”

Screengrab from the Instagram story by Shahid Kapoor.

We are eager to see more from Mira Kapoor's food diaries.