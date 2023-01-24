Cooking can be an enjoyable activity for many people, but one thing that we definitely do not enjoy is the idea of preparation beforehand. There are so many processes such as cutting, chopping, blanching and soaking which need to be done before we actually get down to the cooking bit. Out of these, one of the most painful processes is cutting onions. Somehow, we always end up in tears thanks to the compounds released when onion skin is damaged, which causes our eyes to react. Turns out even actor Shahid Kapoor relates to this pain and trouble of cutting onions and his latest Instagram reel is proof of the same. Take a look:

In the clip, we couldn't see Shahid Kapoor himself but, in fact, many of his famous characters in the frame. There was 'Aditya' from 'Jab We Met', 'Kabir' from Kabir Singh and many more of Shahid's iconic roles. However, each of them had a common complaint - that they cried while cutting onions! The video was a clever reference to his roles which are often more on the emotional side. "One day I'm going to make the onions cry," wrote Shahid Kapoor in the post's caption.





This is not the only foodie post that we have seen from Shahid Kapoor. The actor enjoys a fan following of 37.6 million on Instagram alone, and those who follow him closely would know that he is a huge food-lover as well. Recently, he started his day on a healthy note with some wholesome pancakes. The click was much appreciated by food lovers on Instagram. Click here to read more.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in 'Jersey' opposite Mrunal Thakur. He also made an appearance on the popular chat show 'Koffee with Karan' with his 'Kabir Singh' co-star Kiara Advani. He is set to make his OTT debut soon with an upcoming thriller series named 'Farzi'.