Shahid Kapoor is having quite a time touring around Europe with his bike troupe. The bike trip gang, which also includes Shahid's brother, actor Ishaan Khatter, and actor Kunal Kemmu, has been stealing our attention through many social media posts. These posts majorly consist of travel videos and photos. However, the Europe tour is incomplete without good food. And, Shahid surely knows that. So, he has effortlessly slipped in a food-related photo on Instagram. And, we foodies can totally relate to his love for food, especially as he is touring exotic locations.

Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photograph.

Shahid Kapoor has shared a photo on Instagram Stories where he is seen seated at a restaurant. We can see only half of his face. But the caption explains everything. The actor wrote, “When you find an all-veggie place in the France” and followed it with a drooling face emoji. Take a look:





Shahid Kapoor, much like his wife Mira Kapoor, loves to indulge in delicious cuisine from time to time. And, this is not hidden from his fans. The actor often drops food-related posts. So, when he conducted an “Ask Me Anything" session on Twitter, a user readily asked him about his favourite South Indian dish. No, Shahid did not opt for dosa. Instead, he chose ghee idli.

(Also Read: Shahid Kapoor's Maldives Breakfast Is What Morning Bliss Looks Like)





Shahid Kapoor's food-related updates on Instagram are oh-so-relatable. But the actor doesn't always indulge in fast food. He is also health-conscious. So, it wasn't a big surprise for us when he posed with a banana in one video. In the clip, originally shared by Mrunal Thakur, Shahid is seen gorging on this fruit.





When Shahid Kapoor craves good food, he makes sure he gets it. And, midweek indulgences are always justified. To make things a bit spicy and drool-worthy, Shahid indulged in a bowl of Dahi Bhalla one afternoon. The chaat included green chutney, imli chutney and pomegranate sprinkled on the top. Just a glimpse sent us craving. Shahid called it “Yummy” and we can see why.