'Happy Birthday Mother Hen', Says Mira Rajput Kapoor's Birthday Cake From Husband Shahid Kapoor! (See Pic Inside)

Highlights Mira Rajput Kapoor is celebrating her 24th birthday today

Shahid Kapoor got his wife and new mother Mira, an adorable cake

'Just Hatched', says the cake from Daffodils Creations in Mumbai

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, just became a mother for the second time, with the birth of the couple's son on September 5th. The young mother of two is celebrating her 24th birthday today, and we're guessing celebrations must be abound in the Kapoor household for the double dose of happiness that they have received. Mira, who is usually very active on social media, hasn't posted anything on her Instagram yet, but we can't wait to see the face of the little Kapoor munchkin. Until then, we will perhaps just have to do with adorable pictures of Mira, Shahid and Misha, which have taken over the internet since the past two days. As Mira recuperates from her second pregnancy and takes a break from social media, Shahid Kapoor made sure that he made his lovely wife feel special on her birthday.





Shahid Kapoor got an extremely cute cake made for Mira Rajput's birthday from a Mumbai-based patisserie. The cake has a figurine of a baby boy emerging from a cracked egg, with the words 'Happy Birthday Mother Hen' scrawled on the base. The cake also has the words 'Just Hatched' atop the sky blue fondant covering. The patisserie posted a picture of the cake on its Instagram handle.





Have a look:





Doesn't that look absolutely adorable? According to the bakery, Daffodils Creations, "This cake was a special gesture by #ShahidKapoor, as a double celebration was in order, the arrival of Jr. Kapoor & 2nd time Mommy #MiraKapoor 's Birthday!!" This is the same bakery that had been commissioned to design the cake for Misha Rajput's second birthday recently. The cake was equally adorable and was designed keeping in mind the 'Twooti Fruity' theme of Misha's birthday party. Have a look:





Before this, the same bakery had created the lemon-themed cake for Mira Rajput's second baby shower. According to the bakery, the cake had become quite a hit with its customers, who kept requesting them to re-create the cake in different flavours. Have a look:





Well, we wish the brand new parents all the best for their second bundle of joy and also wish Mira Rajput Kapoor a hearty happy birthday!







