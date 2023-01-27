It's Shehnaaz Gill's day today. The actor-singer rang in her 30th birthday at midnight in the presence of her family and friends. Glimpses of the celebration were shared by Shehnaaz on Instagram. In the video, we could spot her brother Shehbaz Badesha and actor Varun Sharma. As people sang the 'happy birthday song', Shehnaaz, who was dressed in a multi-colouted co-ord set, was seen cutting the yummy-looking cakes. One of Shehnaaz's friends even asked her to “make a wish”. But, the actress replied, "Main wish nahi maangti.(I don't make wishes)." “A year older… Happy Birthday to me! #Gratitude #Blessed,” Shehnaaz wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look at her birthday post:

Shehnaaz Gill's birthday celebration had a total of three sinful indulgences. While we are sure the cakes were every bit delicious, they were also a treat to the eyes. The first one was topped with chocolate meringue and wafers on the side. It came with a message: “Happy Birthday Shehnaaz Gill.”

Next to it was a vanilla and strawberry cake, which came with a shiny glaze as well as some generous drops of white meringue. Birthday celebrations seem incomplete without a delectable chocolate cake. That's just the chocolate fan within us speaking. Shehnaaz's chocolate cake was coated with nuts to give a crunchy texture. It had a big leaf print on top which made it all the more appealing. Whipped cream was used to write “Sana” on the cake.

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. The actress is awaiting the release of her first Bollywood project, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with her stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Her on-screen as well as off-screen chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla was much loved by fans, who fondly named the duo “Sidnaaz.”