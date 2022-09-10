Birthday is one special day in a year which calls for a big celebration. Besides indulging in a hearty cake, you can excuse yourself for eating your favourite foods to your heart's content. That's exactly what Raj Kundra got to do on his birthday. Shilpa Shetty gave us a glimpse of her husband's birthday celebrations in the popular Mumbai restaurant Bastian, and it looked like a gastronomical delight. Along with Shamita Shetty and other loved ones, the birthday dinner party looked like a smashing hit, replete with some fascinating culinary adventures.





Shilpa Shetty shared snippets from the birthday celebrations on her Instagram stories, which featured some astounding food presentation techniques. It was not just the attendees who were on fire, but the food and drinks were too. The mixologist at Bastian put on fire the entire bottles of vodka to lend it a smoky flavour, which made for quite a show.





Take a look:

Next the chef used the flambe technique to set ablaze the chocolate bomb dessert - a popular culinary art that melts a round chocolate bomb with hot liquid sauce.





Take a look:

Shilpa Shetty also shared the picture of the beautifully set up dinner table that was adorned with huge flower decorations and the plates were neatly set up with wine glasses, cutlery, napkin and rolled-up menu.





Shilpa Shetty knows exactly how to celebrate birthdays. She celebrated hers this year in June with not one but five birthday cakes! Read all about it here.

