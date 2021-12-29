There is no doubt that Shilpa Shetty is one of the finest Bollywood actors. From delivering impressive performances on screen, being a judge on reality TV shows to managing her way as a businesswoman, Shilpa is undoubtedly an all-rounder! And this is not it; over the years, the actress has also proved herself to be a great cook and a foodie at heart. A look through her Instagram page, and you will discover all about her gluten-free, vegan cooking and various indulgences that she shares with her fans and followers! Recently, Shilpa Shetty shared another snippet from her foodie diaries that will surely make you crave some street food.





At present, Shilpa Shetty is vacationing in Mussoorie with her son Viaan. The actress keeps on sharing glimpses from her trip on Instagram. This time, she showed us a delicious plate of papdi chaat. In her story, she used hashtags "#papdichaat #holidaymodeon." Take a look at it here:

Earlier than this, Shilpa had also shared a video of her savouring yummy rabri jalebi to beat Mussoorie's cold temperature! In the video, she says, "Thande thande mausam me garam garam rabri khaane ka maza kuch aur hi hain (In this cold weather, it's a different feeling to have hot rabri)." She then picks up the bowl of rabri and says, "Oh my god ye rabri wakai me kamaal hain (This rabri is truly delicious)," and again tastes it. Lastly, she says, "Kal workout kar lenge, today just enjoy. (I will work out tomorrow today just enjoy)." Shilpa ends her video by telling her followers, "When in doubt, order jalebis!" Take a look at the video here:

As Shilpa Shetty's vacation in Mussoorie continues, we wait to see what other delicacy she includes in her foodie diaries. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments below!