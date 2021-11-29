Shilpa Shetty is inarguably one of the fittest actors of Bollywood. Not only is she an open advocate for health, fitness, and a clean diet, she is also set on a path to make her fans and followers lead a healthier life by sharing her frequent workout regimes and clean eating habits. That being said, in no way does Shilpa encourage completely giving up on your favourite foods or going on a starving diet. In fact, if you follow the diva on her social media profile, you must know that Shilpa doesn't shy away from showcasing her frequent gastronomic adventures to her followers. The actors '#sundaybinge' posts are one of the most awaited ones by fans worldwide. Shilpa takes her cheat meals as seriously as her workouts and these weekend indulgences are proof of that.





This time around, Shilpa's Sunday binge was about all things sweet and delicious. The actor has been known to have a soft spot for desserts and her most recent 'Sunday binge' Instagram story made us believe the same. Look at it here:

The actor shared a quick clip showcasing all the delicacies that awaited her, from a delicious white cake to a chocolate dome one, some custard, tarts, and some more cake, it was a dessert lover paradise that got us wishing we are on the other side of the screen! Look at the pictures here:

On the work front, Shilpa continues to win hearts on both the big and small screens. Shilpa is a frequent guest judge on the many reality shows in the country where she still manages to entice the audience with her moves and grooves. Her much-awaited comeback to the silver screen has also kicked off this year. Her most recent release 'Hungama 2' has been premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, and her next release 'Nikamma' is scheduled to hit the big screen soon.