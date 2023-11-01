Karwa Chauth, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, especially in Northern India, is here, and it's more than just a day of fasting. It's a celebration of love and commitment, as married women observe a fast for the health and longevity of their husbands. The auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth has celebrities like Shilpa Shetty embracing traditions in full swing. The Bollywood star recently set social media abuzz by sharing a glimpse of her elaborate Karwa Chauth Sargi thali on Instagram Stories, complete with traditional goodies and heartfelt sentiments. Alongside items like a strainer, bangles, henna cones, and bindi packs, her 'sargi' included festive delights such as 'feniya', plain mathis, sweet mathis, and a small bowl of laddus.

Shilpa Shetty's love for food is known by one and all. Her famous 'Sunday Binge' is a weekly ritual that involves indulging in a delightful assortment of snacks and desserts on the designated cheat day.

Not too long ago, another Bollywood diva, Kriti Sanon playfully caught Shilpa in the act of what could only be described as "cheating" on her Sunday Binge. Shilpa was spotted savouring what seemed to be a healthy sandwich. Seizing the opportunity, Kriti took out her mobile camera and cheekily inquired, "Where is your Sunday Binge today? This is a fake Sunday binge. I do not count it.” With humour, Shipa retorted, “It is not a binge. It is a snack. You are being mean to me because you just won the National Award, Kriti.” In this playful banter, Kriti teasingly remarked, “I want the Sunday binge!” Later, she shared the video on her Instagram Stories, penning, “Fake Sunday binge! Caught Shilpa Shetty cheating on her Sunday binge!" Click here and read the full story.