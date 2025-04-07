Shilpa Shetty's love for food is no secret - and her social media is all the proof you need. From decadent cakes to elaborate thalis and seasonal delights, her feeds are a visual treat for any foodie. But the fan-favourite? Hands down, her iconic Sunday Binge sessions. In her latest Sunday update on Instagram, Shilpa shared a delightful video that kicked off with her dramatically eyeing a spread of desserts. With a playful gasp, she exclaimed, "Chef, what are you doing, chef? What?" To which the chef casually replied, "Something different." Shilpa, embracing the indulgence, chimed in with, "Happy binge, guys," and made a goofy face.

The spread was every dessert lover's dream - pastries, ice creams, doughnuts and fruity delights galore. Shilpa dove in with gusto and her facial expressions perfectly captured the joy of cheat-day indulgence. A standout moment? Her cracking into a chocolate lava dessert with the excitement of a kid in a candy store. "I'm feeling cracked," she joked, guiding viewers: "Look guys, this is how you're supposed to do it," followed by an amazed, "Arehh bapre. Oh, look at that," as molten chocolate oozed out. She captioned the drool-worthy video with a cheeky note: "Calories don't count on Sundays!" The actress crowned herself the "Cheat Day Queen," and who are we to disagree?







Besides her sweet tooth, Shilpa Shetty is equally passionate about healthy eating. One of her memorable wholesome indulgences was during a visit to Punjab, where she enjoyed some fresh, authentic jaggery (gud) straight from a local farm. In a video she shared on Instagram, Shilpa can be seen savouring a piece of the golden treat while talking about its natural goodness. She revealed the ingredients, saying, “It has ajwain (carom seeds), saunf (fennel), and sesame seeds. Koi milawat nahi hai!” True to her witty style, she captioned the video with a fun pun: “It's a ‘Gud' day in Punjab. #SundayBinge(ing) on this yummy gud.” Click here to read the full story.





We are completely delighted with Shilpa Shetty's sweet indulgences. Aren't you?