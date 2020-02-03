Shilpa Shetty Had An Unusual Sunday Binge With This Interesting Chocolate Dish

Shilpa Shetty's Sunday binge was indeed an interesting one, as she devoured chocolate.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra regularly treats her fans to some delicious dishes and home-cooked recipes straight from her own kitchen. The recipes that she shares are healthy, wholesome and satiating. Shilpa Shetty shares the recipes on her Instagram channel for her followers to try in their own kitchens. Sunday is one day which is always an exception to her otherwise super healthy diet schedule. She binges on one dish or dessert, which she loves at the end of the hectic week, and she shares the video for her followers to see and indulge themselves in some dish that they truly love to eat.





This Sunday, however, she began her day with a healthy South Indian breakfast to later dive into her Sunday binge. She shared the picture of her breakfast Instagram story for everyone to take a peek into. Have a look:





Shilpa Shetty's sumptuous South Indian breakfast.

The delectable breakfast comprised so many delicious South Indian dishes that got us drooling just by looking at them. There was a light paper dosa with sambhar, which was topped with lots of drumsticks. The dosa was being eaten with desiccated coconut and some white coconut chutney. We could also see some sooji upma and assorted nuts to accompany the wonderful South Indian spread.

That's not all there was to Shilpa Shetty's binge tales. Usually on Sunday, the actress takes a break from her regular diet and binges on some delicious dishes that are sinfully good to taste too. Although she began her Sunday on a healthy note with the South Indian breakfast, she shared her regular Sunday binge video on social media soon after. Shilpa Shetty was seen devouring some toothsome chocolates in the video, and one particular chocolate stood out apart from the rest. Check it out:





There was an entire platter of chocolates that Shilpa Shetty held in her hand. The one chocolate that stood out was in the shape of a life-sized shoe. She cracked a witty one-liner in the video of her Sunday binge that she shared, asking her fans, "Joota khaaoge?" The actress then proceeded to bite into the heel of a huge chocolate, which was the size of an actual stiletto heel. This was an interesting and unique departure from her regular Sunday binge dishes, which are usually things like rasgulla or cake.





Would you try such a unique chocolate? Tell us in the comments below!







