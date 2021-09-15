It is a commonly heard quote that 'stressed' is 'desserts' spelt backwards, and we couldn't agree more. Those with a sweet tooth can't help but indulge in delicious sweets every now and then. Whether it's a creamy Rabri or a sugary Barfi, a comforting laddoo or a mouthwatering Gulab Jamun - there are so many tempting Indian desserts out there. To eat desserts or not to eat, that is the question running in the minds of those who are watching their weight. This was exactly the dilemma that Karisma Kapoor faced, as she revealed in her recent Instagram story. Take a look:

(Also Read: Karisma Kapoor Indulged Herself With A Decadent And Fudgy Brownie; Take A Look)





The picture that the actress shared seemed to be of a yummy Phirni. Broken rice grains are combined with milk, sugar and dry fruits in this heavenly dessert. Karisma Kapoor seemed to be in two minds whether or not to devour the yummy treat. "Should I?" she asked her followers with a tongue-out emoji. A whopping 83% voted in favour of her eating the Phirni!

It's clear that Karisma Kapoor's followers share her love for all things dessert. This was not the only dessert that the actress devoured in the recent past. She had previously 'destroyed' a delicious apple pie sent over by a special someone. She also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with a box of steamed Ukadiche Modaks. Take a look at the stories she shared:

What did you think of Karisma Kapoor's sugary indulgences? Tell us in the comments below.