Shraddha Kapoor is possibly one of the busiest actresses of the industry today. Her last film 'Chichchore' won the National Award for best movie. She has been roped in as the lead for Luv Ranjan's next wherein she will be starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. Shraddha wrapped a schedule of the same in Delhi recently. She is currently in Mumbai and is keeping indoors owing to the rising Covid cases in the city. She is also encouraging her fans to do the same through her social media accounts. The actress who identifies as a foodie is enjoying a whole lot of homemade food these days. On Tuesday, she posted a picture of an interesting medley of rajma chawal that was also topped over with some cooked bhindi, aloo, some sprouts or usal and diced onions. She posted the image with the caption that read 'Ghar Ka Khana'.

"I just salivated . I'm so hungry now. Thanks Lol" commented actress Nargis Fakhri on the drool-worthy pic.

This is not the first time that Shraddha has proved her love for simple home-made food. Her feed is full of pictures of food or related to food that is simple and all heart, for instance, this steel dabba's photo that she posted in March.

Or the picture of the Ashtami bhog of puri, chana and halwa that she posted back in October.

Our favourite has to be the snap of her homemade, pure veg Ganpati Thali that she posted on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

