Regardless of how many types of cuisines we try, Indian cuisine will always hold a special place in our hearts. Whether it is street food that tingles our taste buds or restaurant-style creamy gravies with bread, we all love indulging in Indian food, every single time. It turns out that our favourite Bollywood stars are no different when it comes to desi food! Shraddha Kapoor recently uploaded a carousel post on Instagram of herself and her family eating ragda patties and pani puri. The actress was gushing about the delicious Indian street food she gorged on. Take a look at the carousel post below.





"Foodies United," she captioned the post. She also praised her aunt Padmini Kolhapuri for making these treats for her. Along with crispy ragda patties, she also savoured pani puri stuffed with green moong beans, boiled potatoes, and chutneys. She was enjoying every bite while grinning naughtily. On the platter, we also noticed an apple. Given this, a user wrote a sarcastic remark, "Nothing to worry about! Apple balanced everything (laughing emoticon)."





A number of celebrities replied to Shraddha Kapoor's post, which has already earned 114k likes. Her brother Siddhant Kapoor made a statement in the comments section. "Stomachs done" (emoji for laughter). She added, "I'm full right now," in response.





This isn't the first time we've seen the actress enjoying some delicious meals. Those who follow Shraddha Kapoor closely know that she is an ardent foodie. A few days back, she posted an Instagram story of devouring a plateful of misal pav. Take a look at the story here.





