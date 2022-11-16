Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram is an interesting space to explore. If you scroll through her feed, you will find the actor sharing various unique content every now and then. She enjoys 76 million followers on the photo-sharing app, with whom she keeps engaged with content featuring her daily life, shoot days and, of course, delicious food. Shraddha is a self-confessed foodie and loves exploring various cuisine from across the country. From Mumbai's popular vada pav to Banarasi rabdi - we find her enjoying it all. Don't believe us? We suggest checking out her recent story on Instagram.





Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to share a story, featuring her enjoying a plateful of classic South Indian meal. Guess what was that! Let us spill the bean for you. She enjoyed a classic Andhra thali. According to the picture, the thali included sambar, rice, gunpowder, chutney, papad and more. "Plate aur Pet mein Party!!!" she captioned the picture. Take a look:





Photo Credit: Instagram

Looks delicious, right? We are totally drooling. If you are in the same boat, then here we have a surprise for you. Here're some delicious recipes that can help you put together a meal, Shraddha Kapoor-style. Find it here.

How To Make Sambar:

Sambar is one of the most popular South Indian dishes to try. You can have it with rice, dosa, idli, vada and more. Click here for the classic sambar recipe.

How To Make Gunpowder At Home:

Quintessentially referred to as podi masala, this spice mix is either enjoyed as is, or added to dosa, utthapam and idli to spruce up the dishes. Click here for podi masala recipe.





So what are you waiting for? Pair these dishes with chutney, papad and rice and enjoy.





Let us know how you liked the meal.