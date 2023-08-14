It wouldn't be wrong to say that nothing can surpass our desi cuisine. Every part of India has something unique to offer, and when the flavours of two states combine, nothing can be better. Well, we're pleased to report that Shraddha Kapoor shares a similar sentiment. On Sunday, the actress enjoyed a special breakfast that brought together the rich flavours of Punjab and Gujarat. How do we know? We've been keeping an eye on her Instagram Stories. The diva shared a picture of her breakfast spread, which included yellow dal, stuffed paratha, green chutney, pickles, and Gujarati patra. However, what caught our attention was her caption, "Pujju breakfast today." Feeling confused? No worries, she explained it by writing "Punju (Punjabi) + Gujju (Gujarati)". This fusion of Punjabi and Gujarati delights showed us a wonderful celebration of India's diverse culinary heritage. Take a look:

Shraddha Kapoor's delightful food journey continued beyond the Punjabi and Gujarati fusion meal. She indulged herself in a well-deserved treat, savoring the delicious Mysore pak. Her caption alongside the photo said, 'And, aaj ka Sunday Sweet hai…' [And, today's Sunday sweet is…]"

Shraddha Kapoor's love for food shines through. Earlier, the actress gave us a peek into her delightful experience with desi cuisine on her Instagram Stories. On the plate was a classic South Indian treat: the ever-so-delicious idli and sambar combo. The snapshot revealed two soft and fluffy idlis, accompanied by a bowl of flavourful sambar and a side of coconut chutney. Adding to the sweetness of the moment, Shraddha tagged her aunt Padmini Kolhapure in the photo. It turns out that her aunt was the mastermind behind this appetising creation. Click here to read the full story.

Shraddha Kapoor's 'early morning naashta [breakfast]' posts are too delicious to miss. The snapshot showcased a spread of five plates filled with scrumptious sabudana khichdi. It was topped with peanuts and a tempting touch of curry leaves. Shraddha captioned the picture as "Early morning naashta [breakfast]" with a cheerful blue heart emoji. She provided further context with another text, labeling the dish as 'sabudana khichdi' accompanied by a dancing girl emoticon. This sneak peek into her morning meal left us craving a taste of the delicious sabudana khichdi as well. Read the full story by clicking here.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.