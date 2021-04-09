If you are struggling to find the right juice recipe that will help you beat the summer heat, fret not. Shraddha Kapoor has the solution for you. The actor who is holidaying in the Maldives shared recipe of her favourite healthy drink and it looks like a bonafide hit. On her Instagram Stories, she revealed that carrot, apple, ginger and celery go into making the delicious summer drink. Shraddha wrote in the caption, "Nature plus health and carrot/apple/ginger celery juice." The drink looks both healthy and refreshing.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Digs Into Her 'Favourite' Salad In Maldives, Droolworthy Pic Inside

Shraddha seems to be heading to the beach in the photo. All the right ingredients for a perfect summer getaway, isn't it?

The actor is in the Maldives for a quick vacation away from her busy schedule. Shraddha has been regularly treating fans to sneak-peeks of the island and her yummy meals from the trip. The self-confessed foodie had earlier given fans a look at her healthy breakfast bowl. Loaded with fruits, the platter had a generous dose of the island's unique produce. With snake fruit, dragon fruit, longan, pink-fleshed guava and mangosteen, we are sure the bowl tastes as good as it looked. Shraddha captioned the snap, "Island fruit-loving."

Also Read: With Her Tropical Breakfast, Shraddha Kapoor Is Giving Healthy Eating Goals From Maldives

The rest of her breakfast also included a glass of smoothie and some fresh bread. It is not just fruit bowls that Shraddha is loving on her holiday. On Wednesday, she had shared a photo of a salad made with cherry tomatoes, avocado, mango, mangosteen, and some microgreens. The rest of her breakfast also included a glass of smoothie and some fresh bread. It is not just fruit bowls that Shraddha is loving on her holiday. On Wednesday, she had shared a photo of a salad made with cherry tomatoes, avocado, mango, mangosteen, and some microgreens.

Shraddha, who was last seen in Baaghi 3, will be paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next. In addition to this, Shraddha will also be playing a naagin in another film being directed by Vishal Furia. She has had a successful 2021 so far, with her film Chhichhore winning the prestigious National award for 'Best Film'. She was paired opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie.