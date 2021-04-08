Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in 'Baaghi 3', has a slew of interesting projects line dup ahead of her. She is paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next. Both of them would be sharing screen space for the first time and needless to say, fans are quite excited to watch their chemistry on screen. In addition to this, Shraddha would also be playing a Naagin in a film directed by Vishal Furia. In the middle of her busy schedule, the 'Aashiqui' actress has finally found some time for herself and has taken off to Maldives for a mini vacation. On Wednesday morning, she gave us a glimpse of her yummy tropical breakfast. Later in the day, she treated herself with a refreshing salad. The vibrant salad made with summer fruits like mango, mangosteen, cherry tomatoes, avocado and microgreens looked quite delightful. The fact that it came with the magnificent view of the ocean, made the salad look even more tempting.

"Favourite healthy and yummy mango and mangosteen salad here", Shraddha captioned the image on her Instagram story.

Shraddha is one of the biggest fitness icons of the current times. Shraddha is a self-confessed foodie, but during here Maldives vacation she has proved that she likes to eat clean and healthy whenever she gets a chance.

Given Shraddha is so fond of fruits, it comes as no surprise that she is making the most of the local and seasonal fruits of Maldives.



