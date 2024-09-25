Ghee, also called clarified butter, is widely used in Indian cuisine for cooking. Ghee is made up of healthy fats and helps improve digestion, gut health and may even aid weight loss. Talking about weight loss, there is one beverage that has risen in popularity in the past few years for its reported weight loss benefits. This drink is called ghee coffee or bullet coffee, in which a small amount of ghee is mixed or blended with black coffee. People usually consume this drink first thing in the morning. Many celebrities have also admitted that they drink this unusual combination regularly as part of their fitness diet.





But does 'ghee coffee' work holistically in the long run? Calling this drink as a "shortcut", integrative lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho said he would like to take "many moments of silence for the people who think ghee coffee will help them lose weight." On his Instagram handle, he wrote, "There are no shortcuts to fat loss." According to Luke, the better way to consume ghee and coffee is "separately".

For weight loss, he suggests "eat smart, move more, sleep and breathe deep and stay consistent...keep it simple." He added, "Stop looking for shortcuts and cherry-picking science to suit your fads...do the work, change your behaviour and actions and repeat."







The post caught the attention of diet-conscious viewers and people on a weight loss journey. Soon, the comments section flooded with doubts and remarks around 'ghee coffee'. Take a look:





An Instagram user wrote, "Oh I just had it a few days ago..just one time..but it helped me not to have unwanted cravings for a good 3- 4 hours." To this, Luke said, "What happens when you have cravings again in the evening or night ...it's better to work on behaviour than these fads. Protein can do the same too."





A person following food trends asked, "If it's not good then why are celebrities and their so-called high-profile nutritionists promoting this everywhere big time?" Another argued, "But it's a good pre-workout giving cleaner energy than the sugar-loaded ones people generally have." To this, the lifestyle coach replied, "The only energy you need before a workout is apt from great mitochondrial health."

One joked, "Better to have Ghee Halwa than Ghee Coffee." Sharing a pointer from Luke's previous work, one asked, "What about coffee with coconut oil ... I read in your book it acts as a fat burner." To this, he said, "Coconut oil and ghee are different ... Coconut is an MCT (medium chain triglycerides) and yeah that makes sense."





Have you ever tried ghee coffee and found it beneficial for weight loss? Share your experience in the comments section.