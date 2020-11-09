SEARCH
  • News
  • Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Foodie Outings In Dubai On Harshvardhan's Birthday: See Pics

Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Foodie Outings In Dubai On Harshvardhan's Birthday: See Pics

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are in Dubai to celebrate Harshvardhan Kapoor's birthday. See pics from their trip.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: November 09, 2020 14:59 IST

Reddit
Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Foodie Outings In Dubai On Harshvardhan's Birthday: See Pics

Sonam Kapoor gave a sneak peek of her Dubai vacation.

Highlights
  • Sonam Kapoor is vacationing in Dubai with Anand Ahuja and Harshvardhan.
  • Harshvardhan Kapoor is celebrating his 30th birthday there.
  • Here are some pictures from their foodie outings in Dubai.

While we all are moping around at home and dreaming of a vacation, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja trotted off to Dubai with husband Anand Ahuja and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor. As Harshvardhan turned 30 today on November 9, what could be a better way to celebrate than spending a few days with family and friends on a relaxing holiday? Overseas trips are incomplete without visiting restaurants and gorging on some delicious foods. And that's exactly what the Kapoor family is doing and sharing their 'food orgy' updates on social media. Jealous? We sure are!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a story on Instagram from a Dubai restaurant where they all are set to dig into a large bowl of creamy guacamole dip. We can see the chef preparing it right on their table by smashing and mashing avocados in an earthen bowl. We could sense the excitement on Sonam's face as she checked out the restaurant menu to order the rest of the meal.

Take a look -

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Also Read: Watch: Shilpa Shetty's Latest Sunday Binge Featured Her Favourite Binge Food)

Newsbeep
vakmnt1g
tpf5dksg

In another Instagram story shared by Harshvardhan, the three could be seen sitting in an Italian restaurant along with a friend. With soothing music in the background and mouthwatering pizzas on the table paired with wine, we are sure they had a hearty birthday meal in Dubai.

Here are the pictures -

(Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Cooks For Anand Ahuja - A Yummy 'Quarantine' Breakfast)

Comments

r7flccj8

Sonam Kapoor had been sharing her life during the lockdown as she binged on healthy foods at home, sometimes cooking a full-fledged meal, and also baking desserts for Anand Ahuja. This time, she has managed to really make us gawk at her foodie outings, in Dubai.


About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Sonam KapoorAnand AhujaHarshvardhan Kapoor Birthday
Watch: Shilpa Shetty's Latest Sunday Binge Featured Her Favourite Binge Food! Any Guesses?
Watch: Shilpa Shetty's Latest Sunday Binge Featured Her Favourite Binge Food! Any Guesses?
Placing Food's Nutrition Label In Front Of The Package May Help Promote Healthy Eating - Study
Placing Food's Nutrition Label In Front Of The Package May Help Promote Healthy Eating - Study

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 