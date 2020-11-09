Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Foodie Outings In Dubai On Harshvardhan's Birthday: See Pics

Neha Grover | Updated: November 09, 2020 14:59 IST
While we all are moping around at home and dreaming of a vacation, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja trotted off to Dubai with husband Anand Ahuja and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor. As Harshvardhan turned 30 today on November 9, what could be a better way to celebrate than spending a few days with family and friends on a relaxing holiday? Overseas trips are incomplete without visiting restaurants and gorging on some delicious foods. And that's exactly what the Kapoor family is doing and sharing their 'food orgy' updates on social media. Jealous? We sure are!
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a story on Instagram from a Dubai restaurant where they all are set to dig into a large bowl of creamy guacamole dip. We can see the chef preparing it right on their table by smashing and mashing avocados in an earthen bowl. We could sense the excitement on Sonam's face as she checked out the restaurant menu to order the rest of the meal.
Take a look -
