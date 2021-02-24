Sonu Sood Tries Making 'Tandoori Roti'; Invites Fans To 'Sonu Da Dhaba'

Sonu Sood became one of the most talked about personalities in 2020

When the global pandemic brought the world to a standstill, most of us just sat at home and watched the world crumble, feeling utterly helpless. Yet, there were few who stepped up and gave us a renewed sense of hope. Actor Sonu Sood's humanitarian work for migrant labourers made him one of the most talked-about personalities of the year gone by. Sonu helped arranged transport for labourers so they could go back home during the nationwide lockdown. He also provided smartphones to kids in Haryana who were unable to take their online classes due to inaccessibility to smartphones. Sood also launched a book 'I am no Messiah' where he talks about his deeds in the past couple of months.





Sonu Sood's humility has made him a star to reckon with. This is why, when the actor tried his hands at making tandoori roti, his fans were thrilled. The actor looked quite a pro. In a video posted by him, he can be seen making perfectly round rotis and lining them in a tandoor oven set up in a garden, much to the surprise of everyone around. In the video he says jokingly "are mere se badhiya koi roti nai bana sakta tandoori." (No one can make better tandoori rotis than me.)





After making a perfect roti, he gets up to invite his fans to 'Sonu Da Dhaba' saying, "sabse best tandoori roti Sonu Sood banata hai, isliye sonu sood ke dhabe pe jaldi aao. Chal agli banate hai." (Sonu Sood makes the best tandoori rotis, so visit Sonu Sood's dhaba soon.)





He doesn't stop here. He also flaunts in culinary skill in his next post where he could be seen making 'ghar ka nimbu paani'. In the video, Sonu can be seen plucking two lemons from his garden, which he quickly uses to make a glass of fresh nimbu paani.





Is there anything this man can't do? We guess not!













