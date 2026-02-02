Food delivery riders have become a familiar sight on our streets, weaving through traffic and long hours to ensure meals reach doorsteps on time. Behind those red and orange bags are stories of grit that often go unnoticed. One such story has resurfaced on X, drawing attention for all the right reasons. The video, originally shared by Instagram creator Ayush Goswami on his channel 'Aap Karte Kya Ho', captures a differently abled Zomato rider who speaks with disarming honesty about his everyday life. What begins as a simple exchange slowly reveals the strength of a man who meets each day with resolve and a clear sense of purpose. His quiet determination offers a perspective that stays with viewers long after the clip ends.





In the clip, the rider talks about his life, explaining how resilience and a positive outlook help him face everyday challenges. Ayush begins by asking him, "Aap karte kya ho? (What do you do?)" The rider replies in a composed tone, "Main Zomato mein food delivery karta hoon. Hum jaise disabled logon ke liye yeh kaam karna aasaan nahi hota (I deliver food for Zomato. For people like me with disabilities, this job isn't easy)."





Discussing his earnings, he mentions that he makes about Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per month. "Ek order par mujhe Rs 30, Rs 40 ya Rs 50 mil jaate hain (I get Rs 30, Rs 40 or Rs 50 for each delivery)," he says.

When Ayush asks if that income is sufficient, he responds with a mix of realism and acceptance: "Mushkil toh hai, lekin santosh mein hi sukoon milta hai (It is difficult, but peace comes from contentment)." He also notes that both restaurant staff and passersby acknowledge his efforts, which boosts his morale.





Speaking about his motivation, he says responsibility keeps him moving. "Meri wife bhi disabled hai. Agar main kaam band kar doon toh hum kaise chalenge? (My wife is also disabled. If I stop working, how will we manage?)" Through all the hardship, he holds on to a simple life mantra: "Khushi ho ya dukh, kaam toh karna hi padta hai, toh khushi se kyun na karein? (Whether happy or sad, work has to be done - so why not do it happily?)"





Despite all hardships, the national-level table tennis athlete continues to aspire to bring a medal home for India. And when questioned about whether he is content, his closing remark stays with you: "Main khush hoon, aur har halat mein Bhagwan ka shukriya karta hoon (I am happy, and I thank God in every situation)."





In a world that rarely pauses to notice, his journey stands as proof that courage does not always shout; sometimes, it simply shows up and keeps going.