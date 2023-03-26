There can be many reasons for being laid off from your workplace including poor work performance, violating internal policies, and more. Well, here's another example of an employee being fired from his workplace for a slightly bizarre reason. A man who previously worked for Starbucks was reportedly fired for heating his food in the company's oven. The alleged reason for the man's dismissal came to the fore in a very unusual manner. The employee who lost his job, shared a video on social media showcasing whatever happened during that time. The video also features the user holding what looked like a “notice of separation”. The clip shows the man preparing some steak at Starbucks. For a tacos recipe, he reportedly used the oven to heat up the steak. The video shows some text where the former barista wrote, “Goodbye Starbucks, that steak was fire”.





For the caption, he stated, “Steak so scrumptious HR investigated me for the secret recipe.” Take a look:





Also Read: Starbucks Introduces Olive Oil Coffee Drinks In Italy; Know All About It Here







Also Read: Starbucks Worker Shows 'Secret Menu' Drink, Reddit Says 'Keep It A Secret'





Starbucks doesn't allow its employees from reheating their personal food in the company's ovens. An employee of the coffee chain explained a few years ago on a Reddit thread: “Per Starbucks policy and food and safety procedures, we are not supposed to warm up our own personal food we bring from home in the ovens."

But not all employees get into such trouble. Many are even appreciated for the work they put in -- with some even going above and beyond their daily set of duties to help customers.





Once, a Starbucks employee ensured that a teenage customer was safe and did not feel uncomfortable at the coffee shop. He received a lot of appreciation on social media. The incident was shared by the 18-year-old's mother on Facebook. She stated that her daughter was all alone at Starbucks in the city of Corpus Christi in Texas. That's when an unpleasant incident occurred. She further stated, “My 18-year-old daughter was at Starbucks, alone, the other night. A man came up to her and started talking to her,” wrote Roberson in her post. The Starbucks barista immediately came up to her table on the pretext of giving a free drink and a message written on the side. It read, “an extra hot chocolate someone forgot to pick up. How grateful I am for people who look out for other people,” added the woman.





She further added, "My daughter felt safe and did not remove the lid, but let them know. She said the whole team was watching over her the rest of the time she was there."











Tell us what you think of Starbucks' policy in the comments!