Who does not love cake? It is the ultimate go-to for any celebration. Whether you are hosting a birthday bash, invited to a wedding, or having a fun sleepover with friends, the dessert is often the star of the show. This time, one startup took its love for cake to a whole new level. They printed their pitch on a giant cake and served it to a VC firm to secure a $5 million investment.





Sheel Mohnot, co-founder of Better Tomorrow Ventures, shared a picture of the cake on X. "Someone just came and delivered an absolutely massive cake to our office as a pitch for their company," he wrote.





The image featured a rectangular sheet cake in a cardboard box. The dessert came with a border of light blue frosting dollops, but the real showstopper was the printed "Seed Memo" on top.

The memo was actually a startup's pitch to raise $5 million. It was divided into sections like "What we're building", "How it works", "Who it's for", "Traction", "Go to market", and "Raise". One corner of the cake had already been eaten. Mohnot later replied that he ate a piece before clicking the picture.

The picture went viral on X, with several people sharing their thoughts in the comments section.





One user asked, “Hand delivered or DoorDash?” To which Mohnot replied, “Hand delivered! I wasn't at the office when it came though.”

Another user questioned whether the cake was good. The co-founder wrote, “It's very good.”





An individual shared, "We had a guy send us a shoe + his resume at Astranis once to 'get his foot in the door'. I don't think we interviewed him lol."

"Umm, seems like a bad signal if they need all this to raise a $5M seed," read a comment.

A person expressed, "Please let this not become a thing."

A user predicted, "It's probable that you're now about to get a bunch of cakes."

Do you approve of this sweet approach to getting funding? Let us know in the comments section below.