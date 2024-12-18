Picture this: you're all excited to cook your favourite dish and have gathered all the ingredients. You've even switched on the gas stove. But as soon as you take out the utensil to cook your dish in, you realize it's stuck in another utensil. You find yourself tugging at them, trying to separate them. Sounds relatable, right? We've all faced this challenge in the kitchen at some point. And honestly, we know how frustrating it can be. But hey, there's a solution for everything, and this common kitchen problem is no exception. We recently came across a genius hack on Instagram that shows how you can separate stuck utensils in no time.

The video of this genius hack was shared by digital creator Deepti Kapoor. In the clip, she is seen pouring water into the stuck utensils, ensuring it seeps inside. She then applies a generous amount of oil to all sides of the utensils. Next, she places the utensils over a gas stove and allows them to simmer for about 2-3 minutes. Once done, using a cloth or wearing gloves, she carefully separates the two utensils. She explains that this hack works because the steam from simmering and the lubrication from the oil makes it easier to separate them. So simple, right?

Watch the complete video below:

Since it was shared, the video has amassed over 55.9K views and thousands of likes. Internet users were quite impressed with this hack and couldn't wait to try it out. One person commented, "Kamaal hi ho gaya ma'am, mein aksar is wajah se pareshan rehti hoon (This is amazing, I'm often stressed because of this problem)." Another user suggested their method and said, "Mein kitchen ke platform pe dabba maarti hun toh dhakkan khul jaata hai (I hit the box on the kitchen platform, and the lid opens)." "Thanks, dear, for the wonderful hack," added a third user. A fourth comment read, "Can't wait to try out this hack. Thank you!"

Earlier, a viral hack demonstrated how one can pour oil from a packet without any splatter. In the clip, a woman is seen taking a ladle and placing it upside down in a glass bottle. She then cuts the packet of oil from the side, as one normally would, and simply pours the oil into the jar. And voila, the oil flows inside without making any mess. You can read all about it here.

Did you find this hack useful? Do you have any other methods for separating two stuck utensils? Let us know in the comments!