Weddings are important events not just in the bride and groom's lives, but also of their families and friends. In India, especially, weddings are all about meeting and greeting and enjoying some good food! A lavish wedding buffet or feast is customary to any ceremony. There are myriad of delicious dishes that are served as part of the wedding feast depending upon which area of the country you are in. Recently, a student from Bihar decided to crash a nearby wedding posing as one of the guests for free food. What happened next will leave you in splits!





A video was shared on Instagram Reels by the student himself, Alok Yadav. It has gone viral garnering over 1.5 million views and 167k likes in a span of just 48 hours. And the numbers are only increasing! In the clip, we could see Yadav on the wedding stage, seated with the groom. He honestly admits that he has crashed the groom's wedding for free food. "Hum hostel me rehte hain, humko bhookh laga tha. Hum aa gaye yaha pe khane. Kuch banaya nahi tha [I stay in hostel, I was feeling hungry, so I came here to eat. Nothing was made there]," he says. He questions if the groom has any issues to this - to which the groom replies in the negative.





Next, the Bihar student congratulates the groom and wishes him luck on his journey. "Hum soche ki ghuske kha lete hain. Hum soche ki aapko ek baar bol dete hain. Shadi ki dher sari shubhkamnaayein [I thought I'll gate-crash and eat but I wanted to inform you. Congratulations on your wedding]," said the honest student. The groom, however, has a hilarious response and says, "Apne hostel ke liye bhi khana lete jana [Take some food for your hostel as well]."

Take a look at the hilarious video here:

The funny yet relatable clip of the student has struck a chord with internet users. Some felt that this is a common issue with students staying in hostel, who do not get enough food to eat. "Students aesa hi krte hain, begani shadi me abdulla diwana, [Students are like this only, partying in other marriages]," wrote one user in the comments while another said, "Confidence dekh rahe ho [Are you seeing his confidence?]". A few others added, "Dulha sochta hoga aek barr video puri hone do fir batata hu [Let the video get over first then I will bash you]."





What did you think of the student crashing the wedding for free food? Tell us about your thoughts in the comments below.