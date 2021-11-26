Wedding season is in full swing in the country from October to January. With multiple wedding ceremony invites, our social events calendar is definitely buzzing during this period. We have seen a record number of weddings taking place at different destinations across India. Indian weddings come with a range of celebratory functions or rituals which span days, and most of these features an array of delicious food. With a number of drool-worthy delights on display in lavish buffet spreads, it is quite easy to give in to our food cravings and binge to our heart's content. However, it is also possible to eat healthily and avoid piling up excess kilos during the wedding season.

"Maintaining regular diet and exercise routines during the wedding season is difficult. Still, it's essential to strike a balance so that one doesn't go overboard with anything," says Shalini Arvind, Chief Dietitian at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru. "Those with diabetes, have clinical illnesses such as renal or hepatic difficulties, or have dietary or medical limitations must always be cautious and consume only what their dieticians recommend," adds Arvind.

So, follow these five tips and tricks and get rid of the post-wedding season guilt.

5 Tips And Tricks To Eat Healthy During Wedding Season:

1. Plan Meals in Advance

The key to eating healthy during the wedding season is planning. Plan your entire day's meals around the wedding functions. For instance, if you are attending a lunch ceremony, eat a light dinner or vice versa. This will balance out your calorie count and allow the digestive system some time to rest.





It is also a good idea to eat a small meal before you head out for the wedding. This will keep you full and you will not gorge as soon as wedding food is served. "Eat a small snack and go for celebrations so that you are not famished, and end up eating whatever is served," suggests Nutritionist and Macrobiotic Health Coach Shilpa Arora.

2. Exercise Portion Control

Eating mindfully and eating small portions can truly make a difference to your diet. Portion control is also a great way to eat what you want, without endlessly bingeing on it. For instance, if you want to eat Gulab Jamun - try and limit your eating to just one piece and no more. This will strike a balance between your food cravings as well as what is healthy for your body.





3. Make Healthy Choices

Believe it or not, there are actually several healthy food options even at lavish wedding buffets. Steer clear of carb-laden foods such as pizzas, pasta, or noodles. Try and focus your attention on the vegetables, soups, and salads. These will fill you up without stocking up on excess calories. Further, opt for grilled and baked goods rather than deep-fried ones. Shilpa Arora recommends, "Avoid bread and naans. Eat the grilled or pan-fried options of your favourite veg or non-veg meals."





Dietitian Shalini Arvind recommends, "Munch on starters in small servings. Consume various vegetables and reasonable quantities of salads before the main dish to fill up on high-fiber foods." As for desserts, Arvind says, "Make an informed dessert selection. Go for something with a side of fruits and minimal fat."





4. Hydrate Well and Detox

Even if you did end up overeating or bingeing too much at a wedding ceremony, worry not, simply remember to hydrate well and detox post the binge session. Post-wedding season, it is very important to stay fully hydrated and detox your body to get rid of the excess carbohydrates and fats circulating in your system.

5. Stay Active

Although weddings may feature unhealthy food, there are plenty of opportunities to stay healthy too. You can actually get plenty of exercise and physical activity at weddings if you sincerely attempt to. Dancing, for instance, is a great way to shed excess calories and stay fit and healthy. "Stay super active at weddings. Dancing can be your cardio," says Shilpa Arora.





So, try these tips and tricks this wedding season to stay fit and healthy without compromising on taste!





