Accidents do not come with a warning. They are sudden and can sometimes result in long-term effects. A UK-based woman, Sammi Mai, encountered a similar unfortunate incident during her vacation in England. The cause of her distress was a cauliflower. Yes, you read that right. While on holiday, Sammi Mai visited a Waitrose supermarket, where she was bending over a bottom rack to look at something, reported GB News. That is when a cauliflower rolled off a six-foot-high shelf and landed on her head, knocking her out. “Suddenly a really large and heavy item fell down on the top of my head and hit my head. I fell and when I woke up, I was suffering a concussion and was knocked out,” she revealed.





Later, Sammi Mai was admitted to the hospital with a severe headache, dizziness, and nausea, according to a report by The Sun. She was diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome. In an interview with the outlet, she shared that she was still “very unwell” and “unable to work,” emphasising that her daily life has been severely impacted. Condemning the supermart authorities for their negligence, she added, “I don't know how the cauliflower fell but they should not store heavy, roundish items like that on the top shelf.” Sammi continued that the Waitrose authorities did not take the “incident seriously” and simply put the cauliflower back on the top shelf.

In another interaction with GB News, Sammi Mai revealed that she has been “suffering from pain (and) anxiety” despite being treated for these medical conditions including head and neck pain.





What irked Sammi Mai further was that the Waitrose staff attempted to settle the matter by offering her a $25 voucher and an additional $8 to cover her taxi fare home. The woman claimed she had not used the money given to her as a “goodwill gesture,” as she found it “insulting.” “I live in Kingston - you think that £8 will get me a taxi back to Kingston from Bath?" she said.





A Waitrose spokesperson told Daily Mail that they called for a “trainer first aider at the time of the accident” to help their customer. The spokesperson also expressed sadness upon learning about Sammi Mai's health condition.