Social media often introduces us to hilariously bizarre tips, tricks, hacks and more. Recently, a content creator grabbed eyeballs for her unusual 'life hack' for washing items under running water. In the reel by @kavita_mum, we see a woman seated outside a house with a pipe attached to her head. To ensure it stays in place, she has put the pipe through a dupatta/cloth on her head and tied it below her neck. In this way, the water flows in front of her face and falls on the things in front of her. In the now-viral video, she is seen washing different articles, including glasses, bottles and clothes using this method. The water is seen pouring into another container kept on the ground, creating a form of basin too. Watch the clip below to know more:

The video has received a staggering 98 million views so far. In the comments, many users added laughing emojis. Several people applauded the unique idea. Some criticised the waste of water. Check out some of the reactions below:

"India is not for beginners."





"This is actually genius."





"Mind-blowing."





"Aunty deserves an award for this."





"We women can do anything."





"Okay, but how do you stop the water from flowing?"





"Nice idea, I will try."





Before this, a viral video showing "LOL-worthy reactions" of parents when their child orders outside food received a lot of interest. In the background of the reel, we hear a classic parental reprimand as the mother says, "Phirse pizza mangwa liye? (Again, you ordered pizza?)," while the son stands there sheepishly scratching his head, eyeing the leftover slices. Click here to read the full story.

