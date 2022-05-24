Sushmita Sen is one of the industry's most popular stars. She became a well-known actress in Bollywood as well as a renowned face in the world of beauty pageants after her Miss Universe win. While Sushmita grabs the world's attention with her many talents, she recently celebrated 28 years of her Miss Universe title! The actress competed against contestants from 77 different nations. Carolina Gomez of Colombia was the first runner-up, and Minorka Mercado of Venezuela was the second runner-up for Miss Universe. As Sushmita celebrated the day, she was surprised by her daughter Renee Sen at her home!

The anniversary day was commemorated by two delicious cakes. The first was a handcrafted cake featuring Sushmita's memorable victory image imprinted on a delicious chocolate cake. The message on the cake said, "Happy 28 years of creating history." Sushmita's sister-in-law Charu Asopa Sen appeared to have gifted the cake; as the actor praised and tagged her in the photo, she wrote, "Yummy, the victory and the cake!" Check it out here:





While this was just one cake, another cake was sent by a prominent five-star hotel in Mumbai. The cake was all white in colour and had a chocolate crown on top of it. The crown had exquisite detailing on it, all made from chocolate. Sushmita had thanked the hotel in her Instagram story. Look at it here:

The actor took to Instagram to post photos from the celebration. Sushmita's family and close friends, including ex-boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl, were present for the celebration. Sushmita shared a photo from the party, thanking her daughter for the memorable evening, in which she can be seen laughing with her family. In the photo, some food can also be seen at the table. There is a bowl full of nibbles, teacups and some drinks. Take a look at it here:





As Sushmita keeps sharing glimpses from her life, we can't wait to see what she will next share with her fans and followers!