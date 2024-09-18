Online food ordering company Swiggy has launched a new initiative that will help its delivery partners build a career in sales and also grow Swiggy's restaurant network. Called 'Project Next', it is the latest programme under the "Swiggy Skills" initiative with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. By transitioning qualified delivery partners into the role of sales executives, Project Next aims to enhance restaurant expansion and offer delivery partners a career advancement. With Project Next, delivery partners will be responsible for onboarding and managing Swiggy's growing restaurant network, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.





"This unique program helps delivery partners transition from "blue collar" to "white collar" workers," said Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy Food Marketplace.

Also Read: Why You Should Never Throw Away Food Delivery Boxes Without Doing This First





Announcing the project on his LinkedIn handle, Kapoor wrote, "You know who covers way more ground than any of us do? Our delivery partners. Not only do they know the chappa-chappa of every alley, they are super close to our restaurant partners and aware of their needs. That's why we have launched "Project Next" which provides a clear and logical path for delivery partners who want to build a career with Swiggy. Partners like Pawan (in picture), who has been a Swiggy delivery partner for three years, have now transitioned to becoming a sales executive through Project Next. It allows them the opportunity to try their hands at something different!"

Also Read: No More Order History! Swiggy Rolls Out 'Incognito Mode' For Discreet Purchases

He added, "I'm posting a picture of Pawan at Moka Coffee Co in Kota, the latest restaurant onboarded and managed by him. And making a mental note to swing by for a strong cup of coffee and some chit-chat soon."











In the last five weeks, Project Next has transitioned 100 delivery partners of Swiggy as sales executives who have onboarded nearly 360 restaurants. In the coming months, Swiggy plans to transition hundreds of delivery partners across 150+ growing markets, such as Vadodara, Amritsar, Nashik, Agra, and Dharwad.