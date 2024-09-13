Food delivery giant Swiggy is making waves with a nostalgic twist on classic food hacks. A couple of years back when there was no option for late-night food deliveries, we would create unusual food combinations at 2 am in our kitchen. These experimental dishes would even taste delicious. Bringing back one of those yummy treats, Swiggy posted a picture of salty crackers with cheese. The cheese wasn't just paired with the crackers, it was sandwiched between two cracker biscuits. And to take it to the next level, Swiggy added a dollop of tomato ketchup on top, making the snack look like Jim Jam biscuits. Swiggy posted this cracker-cheese combo on their X (formerly Twitter) page, showing a plate of six perfectly crafted treats. The caption read, "My red flag is saying 'aaj dinner nahi karna mummy (I don't want dinner tonight)' and then having this at 2 am."

Here are some interesting reactions to the post in the comments section:

A user joked that the cracker-cheese combo looked like a “parody of Jim Jam” biscuits.

Another wrote, “2 am this is gourmet.”

“2 AM: *Guess I'm the main course now.* ” read a comment.

A user joked about ordering something from Zomato, Swiggy's competitor, instead of settling for the cracker-cheese combo.

Previously, the food delivery platform ignited a heated debate on social media after claiming that jalebi and fafda is the "best breakfast combo". The company shared a picture of the sweet and savoury treats on X, sparking a mixed reaction from foodies. While some agreed with Swiggy's breakfast idea, others disagreed, calling it "basically sugar with oil". The post has garnered thousands of likes and comments, with many users sharing their own favourite breakfast combinations. Read the full story here.

