Boman Irani has revealed his wife Zenobia's "preferred diet" when "there is no Indian food" available while traveling. Can you guess what it is? Well, it's bananas. Bananas are not only tasty but also packed with several health benefits. Rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and fibre, these fruits are excellent for digestion. What's more, bananas make for a satisfying treat that helps curb mid-meal hunger pangs. Ask Boman and Zenobia Irani, and they might agree. In a set of pictures posted by the actor on Instagram, Zenobia was seen eating a banana inside an airport terminal. Two more bananas were placed on a separate plate alongside a glass of water. "When we travel and there is no Indian food... this is her preferred diet," read the caption. Take a look:

Last month, Boman Irani and his wife visited chef Vikas Khanna's New York City restaurant, Bungalow. ICYDK: Bungalow was listed among the top 50 restaurants in North America by The New York Times in 2024. Boman Irani shared a video on Instagram documenting the fine culinary experience he and Zenobia enjoyed there. Vikas Khanna's warm hospitality, paired with a range of exotic cuisines, made their visit all the more memorable. Coming to the dishes highlighted in the reel, there were Amritsari chole, Banarasi poori, fruity pani puri, and yoghurt kebab. For non-veg lovers, the menu also featured chicken biryani and lamb shank nihari. Read the full story here.

Parsi New Year, known as Navroz or Nowruz, was celebrated in March. On the occasion, Boman Irani treated his Insta-fam to some lip-smacking delicacies prepared at home. The feast included what appeared to be a rice bowl, sugar placed beside a box of sweets, and an array of dry fruits, including cashews, raisins, pistachios, walnuts, and figs. The spread also featured dates, chewy candies, jars of chocolate, naans, and wafers. And let's not forget the big basket of fruits overflowing with bananas, papayas, apples, grapes, and oranges. Simply wholesome! Full story here.

What do you think about Zenobia Irani's "preferred diet" while travelling? Share your thoughts in the comments below!