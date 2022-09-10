The 'Work From Home' culture has brought us closer to food, we all can admit that. With ample time on our hands, we can cook lavish meals instead of rustling up just anything in a hurry. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia too spent a day working from home and she took it as an opportunity to indulge in some delicious foods. She shared a picture of her meal, which left us drooling. The Baahubali star loves to eat good food and has proven it time and again on social media. Through her recent Instagram story, we got to see what she had while working from home.





Tamannaah Bhatia posted a picture of two dishes on her Instagram stories. We could see an idli dish that looked like podi idli - idli smeared with tantalising podi masala. And we also spotted a bowl of what looked like sambhar.





Take a look at the picture that Tamannaah Bhatia shared on Instagram:

Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram story

A South Indian meal always tempts us but this picture is already making us salivate and crave for some bites from the rich cuisine. Are you feeling the same? Check out this recipe of podi masala for idli and easy-to-make sambhar, and indulge in these delicacies, just like Tamannaah Bhatia.





Want to try more south Indian foods? Make your pick from this list and try making your favourite dishes at home.





On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will be soon seen in Babli Bouncer and Gurtunda Seetakala, both of which will be released in September 2022.

