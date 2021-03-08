Actress Tamannaah is one of the biggest actors of the South Indian film industry. Most of us know her from the mega blockbuster 'Baahubali', but Tamannaah has been around for a couple of years. She is also a name to reckon with in the Hindi film industry. The 31 year-old actress recently attended one of her best friends' wedding in Jaipur, Rajasthan and gave us quite a few #outfitgoals on Instagram. Tamannaah who is one of the fittest actors of the generation, also indulged her heart out over the weekend. Her weekend binge featured the combination of two popular food trends that have ruled our hearts for a while now. In an Instagram story posted by Tamannaah on Saturday, the actress could be seen enjoying a cone of charcoal ice cream with delicate gold plating.

For those living under a rock, the gothic food trend of charcoal ice-cream has been around for at least four to five years now. These ice-creams made with activated charcoal are dense black in colour and has a mild, nutty flavour. The trend of gold-plated ice-creams is fairly new in comparison to charcoal ice cream. Here gold is beaten down to thin sheet which is then wrapped around the scoop of an ice cream, giving your ice-cream a regal touch.

Tamannaah Bhatia launched the first look of her romantic Telugu film Gurtunda Seetha Kalam on Valentine's Day this year. She would also been roped in as the lead of Bole Chudiyan opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the Hindi film would be directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.

