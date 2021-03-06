Katrina Kaif's Breakfast Bowl Will Leave You Craving For Some (See Pic)

Katrina Kaif is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. She is known to maintain a well-balanced lifestyle, with regular exercises and clean eating habits. In fact, she also encourages her peers to sweat it out in the gym. If you happen to follow her on Instagram, you will find Katrina giving sneak peeks of her regular fitness regime. From her workouts to healthy meals and sinful indulgences- she shares almost every slice of her life with her 46.8 million followers on the photo-sharing app. It won't be an exaggeration to say, Katrina's healthy lifestyle has inspired many people across the country.





Keeping up with the tradition, Katrina shared one of her latest breakfast meals, which included all things a dieter dreams for. In a recent ask me anything (AMA) session she was asked about her breakfast meal; to which, she shared a snap of a fruit bowl that was loaded with antioxidants, vitamin C et al. "What did you have for breakfast today??" a follower asked during the session; she quickly replied to the question with the picture of the healthy fruit bowl that include strawberries, black berries, avocadoes and some other healthy fruits. The bowl not only looks great, but also is packed with every essential nutrients a body needs to kick-start the morning. Let's take a look.





Katrina Kaif, who has been impressing the fans and followers with her charm, beauty and dancing skills, will soon be seen in one of the most awaited movie, Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi'. This movie also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead. It also features Gulshan Grover, Jackie Shroff and Javed Jaffrey. Reportedly, the film is scheduled for an April 2021 release.







