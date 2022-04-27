Indian cuisine is not only the epitome of culinary expertise but also a careful mélange of flavours with delicate spices that can elevate or fall flat on the taste buds of any food connoisseur. From South India and North India to West India and East India, you will find a myriad of recipes unique to each region in this country. However, these are the broad categories in which Indian cuisine is divided. There are many more cuisines hidden in these categories. One such cuisine is Kayastha Cuisine. For the unversed, Kayastha Cuisine comes from a unique blend of Hindu and Mughal cooking cultures.





Shangri-La Eros New Delhi introduced 'Hidden Culinary Gems of India' pop-up series on 7 April 2022 in collaboration with Chef Pin. The second edition of the exclusive series brings signature dishes of Kayastha Cuisine by home chef Venu Mathur under the guidance of the hotel's Executive Chef, Gagandeep Singh Sawhney from 21 to 24 April 2022 for lunch and dinner buffet at the international cuisine restaurant, Tamra. Chef Pin is a leading platform for home chefs, offering healthy home-cooked meal options to people who love pure authentic home-cooked food. The chefs will be presenting their specialties for four days, covering a variety of regional cuisines.

Sharing highlights of the authentic flavours of Kayastha cuisine, home chef Venu Mathur says, "The signature dishes of the Kayastha cuisine have strong presence of non-veg delights, especially the mutton and chicken inspired by Old Delhi ancestral recipes and royal kitchens."

The signature dishes include Mutton Shammi Kebab, Korna Chicken Korma, Mutton Pulao, Nihari Gosht, Khoya Matar Makhana, Arbi Papad ki Sabzi and more.





