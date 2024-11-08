Shilpa Shetty's food posts always feature her candid enjoyment of delicious-looking treats. She recently shared another post in which her unapologetic foodie side shines through. In the reel, she is seen eating a drool-worthy piece of what seems to be chocolate cake. Although it looks quite decadent, Shilpa mentions that it is sugar-free and gluten-free. From the beginning, the clip has a playful tone. As Shilpa takes another morsel, she calls it her, "Friday binge". Someone comes up to the star and asks her for a bite. Shilpa nods and pretends to take a bite of the person's hand. The woman screams and Shilpa laughs out loud, heartily, for several moments.





Also Read:Shilpa Shetty's "Sunday Ka Funda" Video Is A Foodie Treat





Near the end of the video, we see Shilpa gleefully finish off the dessert. She is later also seen with what looks to be a pizza box. She asks the people filming the video and those around her if they have no other business (other than shooting her as she eats). In the caption, she wrote, "When someone asks you for a bite, give them a BITE. Food for thought: My FOOD IS MY FOOD, and NONE OF YOUR FOOD!" Watch the complete video below:







Another funny foodie post that features Shilpa Shetty was shared by Farah Khan some time back. In the video, a flight attendant is seen offering Farah different dishes. Shilpa, who is seated beside her, indicates that she should not have any of them. Farah captioned the reel, "Never sit with Shilpa Shetty on a flight!! U won't get to eat anything and you STILL WON'T look like her." Click here to read the article.





Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Enjoys A Traditional South Indian Veg Thali. Here's What Was On Menu