Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are fitness freaks, but they also love good food. The couple recently visited a restaurant named Benne Dosa in Mumbai to treat their taste buds. The official page of the food joint shared a few photos from the couple's visit over there. The first picture featured the two of them posing with the staff. The next slide featured a cap of the dosa outlet adorned with Virat's autograph, followed by a blurred snap of the receipt of the food items the couple had over there. The last picture in the carousel added a humorous twist. It showed that one of the staff members was absent on the day Anushka and Virat visited the cafe, missing the chance to pose with the star couple. To make up for it, his image was humorously photoshopped into the original picture, making us laugh out loud. A note on the image read, “POV: the one day you miss school. (Dinesh was very sad he wasn't on shift today, so we photoshopped him in).”





The caption alongside the post read, “Bangalore in Mumbai. Swipe to see our unhappy teammate.”



Anushka reposted the restaurant's post in her Instagram Stories and mentioned, “Benne-fic fullll childhood memories revived macha.”

The last frame left social media users in splits. Check out how they reacted:





One user wrote, “Dinesh is the kid that skips school one day, and something cool happens on that exact day.”





Replying to this comment, another person said, “When Dinesh skips school, maths sir will be on leave. When he attends class, sports period will be taken by Maths sir.”





A person said, “Manifesting a revisit for Dinesh.”





“I'm so sorry for Dinesh,” read another comment.





Yet another person said, “Dinesh, respect button.”





“Dinesh has my kinda luck,” wrote a user who found Dinesh's story relatable.





Well, Anushka and Virat indeed made the dosa restaurant a must-visit spot when in Mumbai. What do you think? Do let us know.