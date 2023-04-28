We all love sweets layered with edible silver leaf (warq) on top. It not only adds glimmer to the mithai, but also makes them taste better. And there have been foods decorated with gold warq also, some of which can be pretty expensive. Remember the biryani with real 23 carat gold served in Dubai? Foods with silver and gold leaf are common but have you even seen your tea served in this fashion? We doubt that. There is a tea stall in Lucknow that serves their tea with the layer of a gold leaf.





Also Read: All That Glitters: 5 Expensive Dishes Across The World Made With Real Gold





A food blogger spotted this unique tea stall in Rajajipuram area of Lucknow. The stall's name is '21 Carat Tea' and its slogan is 'finer than finest tea'. The blogger posted a video about it on his Instagram handle 'eatwithsid'. The stall sells both tea and coffee.

Take a look:







Also Read: Wait, What? This 24 Karat Gold-Plated Momo Has Our Attention





The video shows the making of a cup of tea. The stall looks well-maintained and serves beverages in proper ceramic mugs designed with the stall's name. The video shows prepared tea being strained through a sieve, pouring into the cup. Then some cream or malai is added on top. And to round it off, a small square sheet of gold leaf is used to cover it from the top. The post says that one cup of tea costs Rs 150, which suggests that the gold leaf may not be real. Nevertheless, the novel idea of serving tea and coffee is quite interesting.





Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Enjoyed A 24K Gold Plated Ice-Cream In Hong Kong: Here's How Much It Costs!





The pictures of the menu on the stall tells that the stall also sells snacks like sandwich with the beverages, and offers different flavours of tea like ginger lemon tea and masala tea.

Would you like to try this gold leaf tea?

