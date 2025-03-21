Can we ever stop raving about South Indian cuisine? From fluffy idlis to spicy chicken Chettinad, the food list is bound to leave you spoilt for choice. South India is famous for its coconut-based dishes that are meant to tantalise your tastebuds. Recently, a video of one such culinary preparation featuring tender coconut and chicken has grabbed the attention of foodies. The clip, posted by a food ASMR channel on Instagram, showcases a man cooking delicious tender coconut chicken in an outdoor setting.

The video begins with the person placing a cluster of tender coconuts on a table before slicing the top. Next, he carves a hole in the middle and pours the water into a container. Veggies come next. The cook chops tomatoes and onions but slices green chillies from the centre. After that, he takes a handful of garlic and crushes them in a grinder. The best part is now: Succulent chicken pieces are added to the coconut water-filled vessel alongside the vegetables. A medley of masalas, salt, garlic paste and yoghurt goes into the mix before the person covers the container with a plate.

Once the marination is complete, the man pours the chicken into the hollowed-out tender coconuts and seals them with flattened flour dough. The coconuts are then placed atop a wooden fire set up. After the chicken is cooked, the person serves the dish traditionally on a banana leaf. He paired the dish with crispy parottas. The meal is truly mouth-watering.

The internet was quick to react to the post.

“These outdoor videos are the best,” wrote a user

“Hence proved he is from Karnataka” commented another.

A person asked, “How long does it take for you to cook the dish?”

One foodie dubbed the dish as “Tender chicken”

“Looks amazing but does it really taste different vs the chicken cooked in normal cookware? Or even an earthen pot?” read a remark

“Simmering coconut, fragrant spices, and pure Kerala magic in every sizzle,” noted an individual.

So far, the video has garnered more than 1 million views. Would you like to try this?