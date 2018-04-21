Unique Indian Drinks That Will Keep You Cool This Summer, Part#2

We are swilling downnimbu pani, jaljeera and all other drinks
The mercury level is rising higher day-by-day. It is just April and the sun is at its peak with no sign of respite. Scorching heat, hot winds, tanned skin and much more! We are swilling down tender coconut water, nimbu pani, jaljeera and all types of smoothies like there is no tomorrow. But, don't worry, as we have a perfect solution for the same! Get ready to wet your vessels with some super-energising and chilling drinks of traditional India, just like we talked about it in our previous article. So, here is a list of old and unique Indian drinks that are better than your regular rose sherbet and squash:
Taal Sherbet/Nongu Sherbet The drink is known as taal in Bengal and nongu in down South. Made by a palm fruit kernel, this summer drink will leave you awestruck with its cooling and refreshing effect. With an incredibly tasty experience and an easy-to-make recipe, this summer drink is a perfect thirst quencher.
Ingredients: 5 taal/nongu, 2 cups of milk and sugar (as per your taste).
How To Make: Remove the skin of taal/nongu. Take a bowl and mash it well using your hand or a fork. Now, take 2 cups of milk and boil it and add sugar (as per your taste). Wait for the milk to cool down. Add mashed taal to the milk and keep in the fridge till it is chilled. Pour into tall glasses and serve chilled.
Zafrani Sherbet Zafrani sherbet is a perfect drink for those hot summer days, for big fat family functions and for those who are bored of drinking regular summer coolers. This drink will tantalise your taste buds and revitalise the spirit with its smooth texture and refreshing taste.
How To Make: Soak some kesar (saffron) in 1 cup of milk and keep aside. Now, boil the milk in a vessel. Take another vessel and boil 5 cups of milk, and add 4 tablespoons of sugar, a pinch of cardamom powder and saffron. Simmer the milk for another five to six minutes till it is creamy. Now, add almonds and pistachios and stir it well. Refrigerate. Pour out the sherbet in glasses and add one scoop of kesar ice-cream in each glass and serve.
Elaneer Milkshake Elaneer (also known as tender coconut) milkshake is not just a healthy tropical smoothie, but also a cool refreshing drink that will tingle your taste buds with its exotic flavours. The drink is quite popular in the South and has a recipe which is satisfyingly simple.
Ingredients: Chopped 2-inch slice of tender coconut, half a cup of tender coconut water, 1 cup of milk and 1-2 tablespoon of sugar or honey.
CommentsHow To Make: Pour the coconut water into a bowl and keep it aside. Take a sharp knife and break the coconut into halves. Be very careful while breaking it! Now remove the coconut from its shell. Cut the coconut into small slices. Take a blender and add coconut slices, coconut water, milk and sugar or honey in it. Blend it, pour into glasses and serve chilled.