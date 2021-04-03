Cleaning and washing vegetables before using them are one of the basic hygiene practices, we all follow since childhood. This helps eliminate the dirt, pollution, and germs before adding the veggies to different recipes. In the ongoing pandemic, it has become yet more important to clean and sanitise everything before using. If you ask us, we immediately clean, sanitise and pat dry each and every ingredient we buy from the market. It is the same for Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, and her latest post on Instagram is proof of that.

It won't be an exaggeration to say that Karisma Kapoor is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She regularly shares life updates with her more than 6-million followers on Instagram. If you follow her on the photo-sharing app, you will find the actress sharing various posts and stories every now and then, featuring her home, daily chores, kids, and friends. Keeping up with the tradition, she shared an Insta-post recently that gives a glimpse of what she does on a Saturday. It is nothing but cleaning and drying vegetables on the balcony, before setting them in the vegetable basket. Much relatable, right? Alongside the pictures, she wrote, "That's how Saturday goes..doing something I really love! Washing and drying all the veggies." Let's take a look at the post:

