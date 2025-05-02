Dairy brand Amul has always grabbed the limelight with its unique marketing strategies. A peek into the brand's social media handles will introduce you to their unique doodles on trending topics from across the world. Keeping up with tradition, Amul recently shared a doodle on Instagram congratulating the newly appointed Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, for taking office. In the topical post, we could see the brand mascot (the Amul Girl) standing alongside Mark Carney with a plate of butter-smothered bread in her hand. The Canadian Prime Minister is seen waving with one hand while holding bread in the other. The text on the image reads, "The new Carneydien PM". A tagline at the bottom read, "OttaWah! Kya butter hai!"





Back in March, Amul celebrated astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore's safe return to earth with a topical. The illustration depicted the duo waving as they lie on mobility aids after exiting the hatch of the space capsule. Sunita Williams flashed a thumbs-up sign with one hand. As usual, Amul incorporated puns and wordplay into its topical. The text on top read, "Truly Astronishing." This is a reference to the marvel that the astronaut duo managed to survive so many months in space when they had expected to return to Earth in a few days. At the bottom are the words, "This ISS wonderful." ISS refers to the International Space Station, of course. The caption of the post read, "#Amul Topical: Sunita Williams returns after 9 months in space!"

Before that, Amul's topical captured a moment with Grok, the AI assistant developed by Elon Musk's company xAI. The doodle featured a man sitting on a bike, holding buttered bread, while a robot – marked with an “X” (hinting at Elon Musk's platform) – stands beside him. The text on the poster cleverly read, "GROK around the clock," and using some witty wordplay, Amul added, "Have with chAI." Read the full story here.