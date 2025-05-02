Food delivery and quick commerce firm Eternal, which owns the Zomato and Blinkit brands, has announced in its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25) that it is shutting its Zomato Quick and Everyday businesses, reported PTI. In a letter to the shareholders, Eternal informed that it is not seeing a path to profitability in Zomato Quick and Everyday businesses without compromising on customer experience.

About Zomato Quick

As per reports, Zomato Quick was launched in January 2025 across select locations in cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru, offering food deliveries in just 15 minutes. The Quick tab promised curated meals from nearby restaurants within a two-kilometre radius.





Elaborating on the shutdown of Zomato Quick, Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal said, "The current restaurant density and kitchen infrastructure is not set up for delivering orders in 10 minutes, which leads to inconsistent customer experience. As a result, we did not see any incrementality in demand while we ran Quick as an experiment for a few months".

About Zomato Everyday

Zomato Everyday offered fresh home-style meals crafted with real home chefs at affordable prices. "Our food partners collaborate with the home chefs, who design each recipe with love and care to serve you home-styled, wholesome food at the best prices within minutes," Zomato explained the feature on their blog. Zomato Everyday was available in select areas of Gurgaon only, as per the 2023 blog.





Deepinder Goyal admitted that growth does remain below expectations for now, attributing the current slowdown in food delivery to the sluggish demand environment, shortage (temporary) of delivery partners due to the rapid expansion of the industry and competition from quick delivery of packaged food from other platforms.