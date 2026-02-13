Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok are making headlines after Sachin Tendulkar confirmed the couple's engagement. The Tendulkars, often regarded as India's cricketing royalty, are now set to be connected with one of Mumbai's well-known business families - the Ghais - through this new chapter in their lives.





Saaniya is the granddaughter of Mumbai entrepreneur Ravi Ghai, the man behind the Graviss Group and several popular food and hospitality brands. While the Tendulkars are familiar to most Indians, the engagement has turned the spotlight onto the Ghai family - particularly their thriving ice-cream business and the rise of The Brooklyn Creamery.





Meet Ravi Ghai: The Man Behind Kwality Ice Cream And More

Ravi Ghai heads the Graviss Group, a major name in hospitality and food. His journey is rooted in legacy and expansion. He graduated from the School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration and returned to India in 1967. Soon after, he took over the family business from his father, Iqbal Krishan (IK) Ghai.





One of the biggest milestones in his career was building Kwality Ice Cream into a household name. For many Indians, Kwality meant chocobars, mango duets and cassata - the treats that defined childhood. It became one of the country's earliest ice-cream brands to shape India's modern dessert culture.





He also brought Baskin-Robbins to India and the SAARC region in 1993. At a time when global dessert brands were rare here, this move introduced Indian consumers to international flavours and a more premium ice cream experience.





Apart from ice creams, Ravi Ghai owns the InterContinental Hotel on Mumbai's Marine Drive. The property was earlier known as the Natraj Hotel and was transformed into a luxury landmark under his leadership.





Today, he serves as the Non-Executive Chairman of Graviss Hospitality Ltd and holds multiple directorships. Under his leadership, Graviss Food Solutions Private Limited reported revenues of Rs 624 crore for FY23-24, reflecting 20% growth from the previous year. The group's net worth is estimated between Rs 800–1,000 crore. His business interests span luxury hospitality and mass-market food brands.

A Four-Generation Ice Cream Legacy

The Ghai family's connection with ice cream goes back generations. Iqbal Ghai founded Kwality Ice Creams. Ravi Ghai expanded the brand's manufacturing and distribution reach. Then came the fourth generation – Shivaan Ghai.





Instead of simply continuing what already existed, Shivaan decided to build something new. And that is where The Brooklyn Creamery comes in.

How The Brooklyn Creamery Started

The Brooklyn Creamery started in Brooklyn, New York, in 2016. Shivaan Ghai wanted to create a dessert brand that felt modern and health-conscious. He noticed a growing demand for guilt-free desserts. People wanted to enjoy ice cream without worrying too much about calories. So he launched a brand offering ice creams with 50 per cent lower calories.





The idea was simple: keep the taste, cut down the guilt. Inspired by his family's long history in the ice cream business, Shivaan combined legacy with a new-age mindset. While previous generations focused on expanding reach and bringing global brands to India, he focused on health and clean indulgence.





According to the official website, the Brooklyn Creamery is available in 9 countries. It has over 1000 points of sale across the world and more than 60 SKUs across ice creams, milkshakes and milk. The brand has served over 4 million ice creams so far.





The Brooklyn Creamery: Brand Value And Market Presence

The Brooklyn Creamery operates in a highly competitive space. The company has 91 active competitors, including 12 funded and 8 that have exited. Some of its top competitors include Go Zero, NOTO and Get-A-Way. Its annual revenue stood at ₹624 crore as on March 31, 2024, reported Tracxn.





What sets it apart is its positioning. It is not just another ice cream brand. It targets urban, young consumers who are calorie-conscious but still want flavour. The brand messaging is clean, modern and global.





In many ways, it reflects a shift in India's food habits. From classic cassata to low-calorie tubs, the Ghai family has adapted with every generation.