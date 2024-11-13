Good food, good life, and good company - Alaya F swears by this mantra. She often indulges in the pleasure of exotic meals and shares glimpses of her enviable foodie diaries. Her latest social media entry is no different. On Tuesday, Alaya posted a picture on her Instagram Stories, enjoying a day out with her BFF Manushi Chhillar. They bonded over drinks, though of two different kinds. While Alaya sipped on a glass of martini, Manushi enjoyed what appeared to be beetroot juice. Pointing out their contrasting preferences, Alaya captioned the post, "Two types of girls." We simply nodded in agreement. Take a look:

We're hooked on Alaya F's gastronomic adventures. Previously, the actress treated fans to a scrumptious East Asian meal in London. On her "most yummy" meal menu was a wide variety of salads featuring fresh, healthy greens. Cheesy, gooey spaghetti topped with shredded cabbage made our mouths water. We also spotted crispy spring rolls, served with a range of flavourful dips that would leave you spoiled for choice. Some super tasty-looking dumplings sealed Alaya's last day in London. Read on to know more.

On another page of her foodie diaries, Alaya F showed us what her Sunday morning looks like. It's true that when the weekend arrives, all we want is to sleep in, relax, and savour our favourite food. Alaya echoes this sentiment. On one such Sunday, she enjoyed the luxury of having "cookies for lunch in bed." She posted a Boomerang video on her Instagram Stories, relishing the crunch of a chocolate cookie and smiling at the camera while holding the half-eaten snack. Click here to read the full story.





What do you think of Alaya F's food diaries? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!