Good food can certainly have a positive impact on our mood. It not only satisfies our hunger but also fills our hearts with happiness. Are you a fan of East Asian cuisine? If so, we have some exciting news that may leave you feeling hungry. Recently, Alaya Furniturewala, who was in London, enjoyed a delicious meal before returning to India. She shared a photo of her "most yummy" last meal on her Instagram Stories. The picture showed an array of dishes, including a variety of salads made with fresh and healthy greens, spaghetti topped with shredded cabbage, sumptuous spring rolls served with flavorful dips, and tasty dumplings. It's clear that Alaya had a fantastic culinary experience in London! Take a look:





If you are hungry and craving these dishes, there's always a way to prepare similar appetising delicacies at home and enjoy them with your family. We have shared a list of five amazing recipes for you.

1. Spring Rolls

This is one of the most popular snacks available. The filling typically consists of vegetables such as shredded carrots, thinly shredded cabbage, onions, garlic, and other ingredients. These deep-fried spring rolls can be enjoyed with a delicious dip or sauce of your choice. Recipe here.

2. Spinach Salad with Sesame Dressing

The name of this treat conveys that it's packed with nutrients. You just need four ingredients to prepare this healthy salad including spinach, white sesame seeds, sake (a Japanese alcoholic beverage prepared with fermented rice), sugar and soy sauce. Find the recipe here.

3. Spaghetti with Zucchini

If you are a fan of spaghetti, this could be your go-to dish. This dish is prepared with the goodness of zucchini and flavours of parsley, chillies and garlic. Try this recipe at home and treat everyone with this drool-worthy dish. Click here for the recipe.

4. Banh Cuon Vietnamese Dumplings

In this recipe, minced pork and black fungus are stuffed in wonton wrappers and steamed or boiled. We are sure you'll absolutely love these dumplings. Wondering how to make them? Recipe here.

5. Orange Tofu Dumplings

If you like experimenting with food, here's a great recipe to try at home. These resemble tofu and rava dumplings stuffed with spinach, mushrooms and walnuts. Don't forget to dip them in a scrumptious orange sauce. Recipe here.





What are you planning to make today? Do let us know in the comments below.