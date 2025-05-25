Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following last month's terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, several sweet shops in Jaipur have renamed popular items, including the iconic 'Mysore Pak', now being sold as 'Mysore Shree'. The move has triggered criticism, including from the great-grandson of the royal cook credited with inventing Mysore Pak during the reign of King Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV in the Mysore palace kitchen.





S Nataraj, a descendant of royal cook Kakasura Madappa, who still makes and sells Mysore Pak in Mysuru, told News18, "Call it Mysore Pak - there can be no other name for this invention passed down by our ancestors." He added, "Just like every monument or tradition has its rightful name, Mysore Pak does too. It should not be altered or misrepresented."





Explaining the origin of the name, Nataraj said, "The word 'Paaka' in Kannada refers to a sugary syrup. Since it was created in Mysore, it came to be known as Mysore Pak. There is no question of calling it anything else."

Stressing the importance of retaining the original name, he said, "Wherever you go in the world, when someone sees the sweet, they should be able to identify and call it Mysore Pak. Nobody has the right to change its name."





The family continues to run the famous Guru Sweets in Mysuru, Karnataka. Now in its fifth generation, the shop was originally started by Nataraj's great-grandfather to popularise the royal sweet beyond the palace walls and into the public domain.





Also Read:Viral Video Shows Making Of Mysore Pak In Karnataka, Internet Reacts





According to Sumegh S, a fourth-generation member of the family, Mysore Pak is much more than a sweet. It holds deep cultural and historical significance for Mysuru and Karnataka.





"Mysore Pak is the pride of Mysuru, Karnataka, and the Kannadiga community. It reflects the sweetness of our people and the richness of Kannada culture. We only stand by the sweet our forefather created - Mysore Pak - which is now globally known. Do not drag it into unnecessary controversies," he told News18.





Prepared using gram flour, sugar, and generous amounts of ghee, Mysore Pak is known for its crumbly yet melt-in-the-mouth texture. It remains a popular treat across India, especially during festivals and family celebrations.